Westbound I-526 lanes reopen after vehicle fire, eastbound lanes blocked

Westbound I-526 lanes reopen after vehicle fire, eastbound lanes blocked
Charleston Fire crews work to extinguish a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-526 near the Daniel Island exit. (Source: SCDOT)
March 11, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 9:33 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Fire crews are responding to a vehicle fire that blocked multiple lanes of I-526 Wednesday morning.

The fire is reported near mile marker 24 in the eastbound side of the interstate. The westbound lanes were also shut down shortly after 9 a.m., but by just before 9:30 a.m., westbound lanes were moving again.

The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A vehicle fire on I-526 East is blocking traffic. Crews are on the scene near the Daniel Island Exit.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.