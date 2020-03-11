Westbound I-526 lanes reopen after vehicle fire, eastbound lanes blocked

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Fire crews are responding to a vehicle fire that blocked multiple lanes of I-526 Wednesday morning.
The fire is reported near mile marker 24 in the eastbound side of the interstate. The westbound lanes were also shut down shortly after 9 a.m., but by just before 9:30 a.m., westbound lanes were moving again.
The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
