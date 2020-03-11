Heated exchange at Goose Creek City Council meeting over city administrator position

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a heated exchange at Goose Creek City Council meeting Tuesday night. This comes after a council member sued Mayor Greg Habib and the city.
Council member Gayla McSwain says the mayor is refusing to let members of town council see the applications of candidates for the city administrator position.
The mayor says he does not have to show council all of the candidates, just the ones that meet his approval.
Our photographer Jackson Helms spoke with both councilwoman McSwain and Mayor Habib after the meeting--on their thoughts.
“I don’t understand why the mayor just refuses to allow me or any other council member to see all of the applications that come in,” McSwain said.
{Mayor Greg Habib}
“This is not ‘the mayor just hires somebody,’ Habib said.”That’s not what this is. But again I do have the authority to present a procedure prescribed by me.”
The case will go before a Berkeley County judge on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.