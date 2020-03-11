Judge throws out assault charge against former Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge on Thursday dismissed an assault charge against a former Charleston police officer.
The officer’s attorney Andy Savage says the judge threw out the arrest warrant against Kevin Schlieben just before the trial was about to begin. Schlieben was arrested last November.
At the time, Schileben was accused of hitting and cursing handcuffed suspect Rashad Robinson.
Savage says the judge dismissed the arrest warrant after the jury was seated.
Savage put the State Law Enforcement Division agent who worked the case on the stand Thursday.
According to the arrest warrant, in July 2019 Schlieben hit the handcuffed Robinson in the head with an open hand and cursed Robinson while he was lying on the ground.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds suspended Schlieben, a former officer of the year, and ultimately busted him down to a civilian job.
Savage said what was said in the deposition did not match what was stated in the warrant. The judge dismissed the warrant making a Schlieben a free man. Savage says Schlieben wants his job back.
We have reached out to the city and SLED for a comment.
A SLED spokesman says the agency is reviewing the court’s decision.
