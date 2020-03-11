Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VOTING-MACHINES-GEORGIA
Hearing to be held after county ditched new voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state election board plans to hold an emergency hearing Wednesday to discuss whether election officials in one county violated state law or election rules. The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted 3-2 last week to use hand-marked ballots rather than the state's new voting machines for the presidential primary. The board chair said the board found it “impracticable” when using the new machines to protect ballot secrecy and allow sufficient monitoring to prevent tampering. The secretary of state, who chairs the State Election Board, then set a hearing for Wednesday to determine whether the county board's decision violates state laws and election rules.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Worker at Georgia Waffle House tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Company officials say a worker at a Georgia Waffle House tested positive for COVID-19, prompting co-workers to quarantine themselves in their homes. Waffle House said in a statement Tuesday that none of the co-workers from the restaurant in the Canton area have shown any signs of illness. Meanwhile, five more people in Georgia have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as disease fears spread to school districts and the Georgia Capitol. A total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive. Some tests have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
INCOME TAX CUT
Georgia House passes plan to flatten, reduce income taxes
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House on Tuesday passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax to a flat rate of 5.375%. It would be the second reduction to Georgia’s tax rate in recent years. House Bill 949, which has the backing of Republican House Speaker David Ralston, passed by a vote of 100-68. It now goes to the state Senate for more debate. Backers estimate that the plan would save Georgia taxpayers about $250 million a year. But House Minority Leader Bob Trammell says the bill would mostly benefit wealthy Georgians.
AP-US-FEDERAL-AGENT-DRUG-SMUGGLING
US border officer charged with smuggling 17 kilos of cocaine
A Customs and Border Protection Officer is accused of smuggling more than a dozen bricks of cocaine from the U.S. Virgin Islands into the United States after he was allowed to bypass security because of his job. Prosecutors say the scheme was foiled after his flight arrived at Atlanta's airport and a K-9 sniffed out the drugs in his carry-on luggage on Jan. 10. Authorities say the bricks of cocaine amounted to 17.8 kilograms. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the officer was recently arraigned on multiple charges including intending to distribute cocaine and having a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia House passes spending plan with some teacher raises
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has passed its version of the state’s 2021 budget, a proposal that would give teachers $1,000 of the $2,000 pay raises sought by Gov. Brian Kemp while using the remainder to stave off cuts to various programs. The House passed the proposal by a vote of 134-35 on Tuesday. It would spend $28.1 billion in state money and $54.2 billion once federal and other money is added in. The House Appropriations chairman says the proposal equates to an increase of about $566 million in funding over this year’s budget.
MATERNAL MORTALITY
Georgia House passes bill seeking extended care for mothers
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a bill that seeks to extend health insurance coverage for poor mothers after their children are born to try to prevent maternal deaths. A legislative study found the state's maternal mortality rate after birth was high, particularly among African American, rural and older mothers. Georgia's state-federal Medicaid insurance plan provides only two months of coverage for poor mothers after their children are born. The new legislation would extend that coverage to six months. The state would seek waivers from the federal government to offer the extended coverage. It would cost roughly $20 million.
SPECIAL EDUCATION VOUCHERS
Georgia Senate votes to widen aid for special needs students
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has approved a bill that expands a state program that pays for special education students to attend private schools. The measure passed 33-22 on Tuesday after a lengthy and heated debate. It now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration. The measure would expand Georgia's scholarship program for private schools to students who receive diagnoses of conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia and bipolar disorder. Opponents say the bill is another attack on the state's public schools. Supporters say it will give parents with special needs kids more education options.
JUVENILES-ADULT CHARGES
Georgia bill to raise age to be charged as adult advances
Legislation advancing at the state Capitol in Georgia aims to raise the age at which teens can be charged as adults from 17 to 18. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the House Juvenile Justice Committee approved the bill unanimously on Monday. According to the newspaper, Georgia, Wisconsin and Texas are the only states that charge people over the age of 16 as adults. The bill moving forward in Georgia would allow the juvenile justice system to handle cases involving 17-year-olds accused of committing crimes. Those cases are now heard in superior court.