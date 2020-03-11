LIST: S.C. universities, colleges watching coronavirus, deciding on schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Higher education institutions across the Palmetto State are deciding how best to keep their students safe from the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Here’s a list of the latest updates from schools across the state:
The College of Charleston plans to test its online learning capabilities Thursday as a precautionary measure to prepare for any potential emergency closure related to COVID-19. While no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the college’s campus or within its student body, Thursday’s classes will be held exclusively online for students.
In-person classes will be suspended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday, however there are some exceptions for previously scheduled exams, fieldwork and lab work.
The college is also working on a website for students with resources for learning remotely.
“We, at this point, are just trying to test the system to see how prepared we are,” CofC President Andrew Hsu said. “We don’t expect 100 percent success on Thursday. The goal is we will have the spring break to work out all the challenges so that we will be prepared once spring break is over.”
The Citadel’s spring furlough begins Friday with classes resuming on March 23. Members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are scheduled to return to campus on March 22.
Citadel President Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.) told the school’s Corps of Cadets Tuesday to take all of their books, laptops and other items needed to study from home with them as a precaution in case conditions in the area escalate, or in case they encounter travel restrictions while attempting to return to campus after the break.
The Citadel has contacted the remaining 23 cadets and students studying abroad and asked to return to their homes in the U.S. That group includes 16 cadets at The American College of Greece which confirmed that a student there (not from The Citadel) has tested positive for COVID-19. TACG and health officials are working to determine any possible exposures, and working on arrangements to assist in the departure of the cadets. All will be able to complete their coursework online.
CSU has not released any specific changes related to COVID-19. Dr. Christine Palmer, director of the public health program at CSU, said the virus most likely to affect the CSU campus community is the flu.
Officials urge students, faculty and staff to wash their hands frequently and get a flu shot.
"Receiving a flu shot not only reduces your risk of getting the flu, it can also lessen the severity of symptoms if you are infected,” Palmer said.
As of Wednesday, UofSC’s website stated classes would resume after spring break on Monday. The university has not confirmed reports circulating that it will extend spring break beyond Monday.
Clemson University officials are waiting for test results of the one case being monitored of a non-student. The campus community will be notified of the result when it is known.
As students and faculty prepare for academic spring break next week, Clemson is providing guidance for those preparing to leave our campuses.
There are currently no changes to spring break and no modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state.
South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff. SC State officials continue to monitor the progression of coronavirus related cases.
The Provost’s Office issued an advisory Sunday to correct incorrect information circulated that the school had planned to cancel classes.
“To dispel any rumors, please be advised that the University has no plans to cancel classes or otherwise alter class schedules this week or after students return from spring break,” the advisory stated. “Students and faculty are encouraged to use your voices and roles as influencers and peer leaders on campus to dispel this rumor and assure all that the University will continue to operate as normal.”
This list will be updated as schedule changes are announced. Check back for updates.
