Lowcountry school districts outline cleaning protocols for school buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they are investigating a new possible case of coronavirus which involves a woman in Lancaster County.
Gov. Henry McMaster said there was no cause for public concern and schools should continue at this time.
We reached out to several Lowcountry school districts to find out how school buses are cleaned and found the following:
According to officials with the Berkeley County School District, bus staff uses disinfectant, one-time use wipes after each trip.
“Cleaning is focused on the passenger seating/area, handrail(s), and driver area,” said Katie Tanner with BCSD."Additionally, staff are also able to use disinfectant spray; however, this process is only completed after the morning, midday, and afternoon trips as the bus must fully air out and contents must be completely dry before students re-enter the bus. Cleaning agents used are effective against COVID-19."
District officials say BCSD Facility Services has provided the transportation office with an electrostatic sprayer that will also be used for buses.
In addition, the district said the department does have plans to purchase additional electrostatic sprayers.
Officials with the Colleton County School District said in the immediate future they will begin disinfecting all school buses after each morning and evening route in response to the coronavirus.
Sean Gruber with the school district said their normal bus cleaning protocol is to use a germicidal cleaner to disinfect the handrails and seats of special education buses every day, and on regular bus routes as needed.
CCSD is also taking the following actions to help protect our schools from an outbreak:
- Reminding our students and staff members to wash their hands frequently and practice proper respiratory etiquette.
- Asking parents to keep students with respiratory illness symptoms at home.
- Monitoring the number of reported absences at our facilities, and then notifying local health officials if a sudden increase in student or staff absences begins to occur.
- Immediately isolating students and staff members that show symptoms of a respiratory illness, and then sending them to their homes as soon as possible.
- Using hospital-grade disinfectants proven to kill coronavirus and influenza virus to clean our facilities.
- Making sure all schools have antibacterial products on hand for their students and staff members.
Pat Raynor with Dorchester District 2 said bus drivers do intensify their cleaning procedures during the cold and flu season which includes cleaning the interior of the buses with an antibacterial product used daily.
“The department follows guidelines and regulations From the State Department of Education on acceptable cleaning products for this purpose,” Raynor said.
Officials with Durham School Services which serves the Charleston County School District said they have a proactive standard operating procedure that is in place for all their locations in addressing coronavirus.
“We clean and disinfect our vehicles each day,” said Edward Flavin with Durham."This includes using a spray based disinfectant solution, recommended by the United States Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)."
