Man arrested after exposing himself to high school students, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with incident exposure, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
According to officials, Berrino McClary was wanted for exposing himself to three high school students on Feb. 10 around 9:30 at Zaxby’s on Clemson Road.
McClary was identified through several tips submitted to Crimestoppers. One month later, McClary was arrested in Florence County.
McClary was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.