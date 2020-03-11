CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NCAA tournament games will be played without fans due to concerns over coronavirus.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday afternoon that upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will only have essential staff and limited family attendance.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student athletes,” Emmert said.
