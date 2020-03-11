New short-term rental rule changes possible on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - If you're planning a vacation or a trip to see friends out on the Isle of Palms this summer, possible changes to short-term rental rules could affect those plans.
The Isle of Palms City Council will be discussing the number of people and cars allowed at rentals this tourism season.
The term “short-term rental” means any unit being leased or rented for less than three months on Isle of Palms.
The current ordinance for the maximum number of daytime occupancy at any short-term rental is 40 people.
The planning commission will be proposing the idea to changing this daytime maximum to only double the number of overnight time occupancy.
For all units, the most people who can rent overnight is either six or 12, depending on the size of the rental. So that means that at most, no rental property could ever have more than 24 people there at a time during the day.
This is all part of an attempt to reduce the number of people at smaller rental units as well as reduce the number of cars taking up space on the roadways.
The maximum number of vehicles that may be located at a rental between the hours of 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. is currently limited to one vehicle per bedroom or one vehicle for every two-and-a-half people allowed under the maximum overnight occupancy.
However, there will also be a rule that each rental always be allowed to have two vehicles, no less.
Though there are rules about overnight parking, the city says there is currently no car limit for daytime visitors at rentals. They will be working to come up with ides to change this Wednesday.
City leaders say they are having this discussion now because they are concerned about the congestion on the roadways during the upcoming beach season.
The planning commission is also proposing a new rule that would allow a rental license to be taken away from an owner after five “nuisance/founded complaints” in a calendar year. Right now, there is no defined code for when or how a business license can be revoked.
The city will be discussing these changes at 4:30 p.m. in the Isle of Palms City Hall Conference Room.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.