No. 19 Tigers Blank Blue Hose 12-0

The Tigers (13-3) scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Sharpe's three-run homer over the Thomas F. Chapman Grandstands on a 1-2 pitch. Elijah Henderson hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning, then Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Sharpe's two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season. Dylan Brewer added a three-run double in the seventh inning.