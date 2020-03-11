President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $80k for coliseum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Trump campaign paid more than $80,000 to use the North Charleston Coliseum a couple weeks ago.
The whole event was executed very quickly.
The contract was signed on February 19 of this year, and the president landed in town for his rally just nine days later.
According to the contract, provided by the City of North Charleston and the Coliseum the campaign paid $83,140 total for the event space. $25,000 of that was the licensing fee.
The rest- $58,140.43- was broken down for event labor, stagehands, equipment and services.
There was a Professional Bull Riders event at the Coliseum on Saturday that same weekend, the day after the President was in town.
The bottom of contract with the President's campaign said, "Professional Bull Riders, LLC has yet to determine the costs associated with the event schedule change. These costs will be added to the overall expenses..."
Frank Lapsley, the North Charleston Coliseum’s general manager, said crews started turning over the space for the PBR event pretty much the moment President Trump ended his speech. That effort included adding 1.5 feet of dirt to the space.
Lapsley said the political events they've hosted with the Sanders campaign and Trump campaign this year were smooth, and, he pointed out, both staffs were nothing but "100% professional to work with."
While such events create some revenue for the Coliseum's operating budget, he said it's not nearly as much as events at which they sell alcohol and various concession items. No alcohol was served at the political events, Lapsley noted.
Lapsley said rallies and events make a positive economic impact on the entire surrounding area in North Charleston when attendees visit restaurants, bars, shops and hotels.
