St. Patrick’s Day festival, parade canceled; no word on rescheduled date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 196th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade have been canceled. At this time, there is no date set to reschedule the parade.
Mayor Van Johnson said the events will not go as planned because of the threat of COVID-19.
The festival was scheduled to start on Friday, March 13.
Mayor Johnson and city leaders held a news conference to provide updates to the community:
“People are really feeling this is a significant health challenge. Savannah is OK right now. We just want to make sure Savannah remains OK. Savannah is open for business. People are here. We are going to treat them well, but we just could not have the huge public gatherings. We could not have the large festivities. We could not have a large parade. We just could not do it,” Mayor Johnson said.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee did not attend the news conference at 6 p.m. Mayor Johnson said the committee walked out of the update meeting on Wednesday.
Mayor Johnson said he knows there is a lot of emotion regarding this decision.
The Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day parades are proceeding as scheduled this weekend.
