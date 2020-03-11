Video released of shoplifting suspect escaping police custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released video of the moment a shoplifting suspect was able to escape police custody.
At the time, 22-year-old Javondrea McLeod was being taken to the Charleston County Detention Center when authorities say she jumped out of the back of the van and attacked a Charleston police transport officer.
The video appears to show a woman jumping out of the vehicle and pushing the transport officer.
The video continues to show the two wrestling on the ground before the suspect broke free and took off running.
Police say McLeod complained she couldn’t breathe, so that’s when the officer went back to check on her. McLeod was later caught and taken into custody.
