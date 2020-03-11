Warm temperatures and passing rain chances!

By Joey Sovine | March 11, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 9:22 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spring-like weather is taking over here in the Lowcountry as temperatures close in on 80 degrees over the next couple days. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s inland, near 70 degrees at the beaches. There will be a chance of a few showers late this afternoon and evening. Small rain chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 80s by Friday. A weak cold front will stall across the area this weekend bringing cooler temperatures and perhaps a few showers. Highs this weekend will be between 65-70°.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 78.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 81.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 67.

