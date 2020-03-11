Warm temperatures and passing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spring-like weather is taking over here in the Lowcountry as temperatures close in on 80 degrees over the next couple days. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s inland, near 70 degrees at the beaches. There will be a chance of a few showers late this afternoon and evening. Small rain chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 80s by Friday. A weak cold front will stall across the area this weekend bringing cooler temperatures and perhaps a few showers. Highs this weekend will be between 65-70°.