Bridge Run race director waiting to hear from mayors, but event’s still on for now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run is still proceeding as planned, its race director said on Thursday.
Irv Batten said his team met with the three mayors of the municipalities involved, Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant and said they are studying the situation.
“As of right now everything is still a go until they tell me that I have to make some kind of changes, so I’m waiting to hear from them,” Batten said.
He said he expects a decision by some time next week on whether the April 4 event will go as planned or be canceled.
“I’m just ready to go,” Batten said. “We have everything kind of lined up already. Everything on our side is set up.”
Batten said canceling the event would be unprecedented and would have a huge impact on the community, including hotels and restaurants that depend on the extra income from the event. But it would also impact a lot of individuals who rely on the event, he said.
The Bridge Run benefits more than a dozen charities every year.
Questions about the annual event’s fate come as several major sports leagues, including NCAA Basketball, the NBA, MLB, NHL and NASCAR announced schedule changes.
“A big difference [for the Bridge Run] would be that we’re outside,” Batten said. “And the other thing is that the Bridge Run is run by people that are healthy individuals.”
Batten said he believes if someone was concerned about their health, they probably would not come.
He said 30,000 people have signed up for the event.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.