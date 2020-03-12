The Citadel falls at home to VCU on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel could not overcome their mistakes on Wednesday as the Bulldogs late rally came up short in an 8-4 loss to VCU at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: VCU 8, The Citadel 4
Records: The Citadel (10-6), VCU (9-8)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs committed three costly errors that led to six unearned runs.
How it Happened
- The Rams took advantage of a dropped fly ball in the third inning to plate three unearned runs. VCU strung together three RBI single in the inning.
- The Bulldogs answered back in the home-half of the inning as Brooks O’Brien singled through the left side and hustled around to score on a Jeffery Brown double to left center.
- The Citadel got a run closer in the fifth when Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI single through the right side.
- The defense haunted the ‘Dogs again in the sixth as a pair of errors helped the Rams push across four runs in the frame. The big hit was a two-run single off the bat of Andrew Puglielli.
- The Citadel pushed across a run in the eighth when Lane Botkin led off by being hit by a pitch. After a passed ball, Tilo Skole delivered a RBI single up the middle.
- VCU added an insurance run in the ninth on a two-out RBI triple from Jack Schroeder.
- The Bulldogs came back and loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, but only managed one run on a Botkin sacrifice fly to left.
Inside the Box Score
- Jeffery Brown paced the offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
- Tyler Corbitt, Ryan McCarthy and Brooks O’Brien each added two hits.
- The top three hitters in the lineup went a combined 7-for-13 with a pair of walks.
- Anthony Badala got his first start and delivered a double to right center for his first career hit.
- Austin Blakely (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up three unearned runs on one hit over 2.1 innings.
- Gant Starling did not allow a hit and struck out two over 1.2 shutout innings.
- Mason Delane (1-2) picked up the win after giving up one run on three hits over 3.0 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action Friday night as they open a three-game series against Rider. First pitch from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park is set for 6 p.m.