The Citadel falls at home to VCU on Wednesday
March 11, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 10:28 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel could not overcome their mistakes on Wednesday as the Bulldogs late rally came up short in an 8-4 loss to VCU at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: VCU 8, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (10-6), VCU (9-8)

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)

Key Plays

  • The Bulldogs committed three costly errors that led to six unearned runs.

How it Happened

  • The Rams took advantage of a dropped fly ball in the third inning to plate three unearned runs. VCU strung together three RBI single in the inning.
  • The Bulldogs answered back in the home-half of the inning as Brooks O’Brien singled through the left side and hustled around to score on a Jeffery Brown double to left center.
  • The Citadel got a run closer in the fifth when Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI single through the right side.
  • The defense haunted the ‘Dogs again in the sixth as a pair of errors helped the Rams push across four runs in the frame. The big hit was a two-run single off the bat of Andrew Puglielli.
  • The Citadel pushed across a run in the eighth when Lane Botkin led off by being hit by a pitch. After a passed ball, Tilo Skole delivered a RBI single up the middle.
  • VCU added an insurance run in the ninth on a two-out RBI triple from Jack Schroeder.
  • The Bulldogs came back and loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, but only managed one run on a Botkin sacrifice fly to left.

Inside the Box Score

  • Jeffery Brown paced the offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
  • Tyler Corbitt, Ryan McCarthy and Brooks O’Brien each added two hits.
  • The top three hitters in the lineup went a combined 7-for-13 with a pair of walks.
  • Anthony Badala got his first start and delivered a double to right center for his first career hit.
  • Austin Blakely (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up three unearned runs on one hit over 2.1 innings.
  • Gant Starling did not allow a hit and struck out two over 1.2 shutout innings.
  • Mason Delane (1-2) picked up the win after giving up one run on three hits over 3.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night as they open a three-game series against Rider. First pitch from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park is set for 6 p.m.