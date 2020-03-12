City of Georgetown not permitting gatherings of 250 more people due to coronavirus concerns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown will not be permitting gatherings or events of 250 or more people that requires a city permit due to concerns with coronavirus.
Mayor Brendon Barber made the announcement on Thursday.
Barber said that the city has been closely monitoring the coronavirus, and that the city has been proactive in providing educational training along with precautionary measures to all city employees.
Barber said,“I am urging residents to be proactive as well in keeping safe by following these important strategies:"
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough and sneeze in the bend of your elbow or a tissue
- Dispose of tissues in the trash
- If you’ve not already gotten one, a flu shot is encouraged.
- Stay home when sick.
