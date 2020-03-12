CofC planning test of online learning in case viral outbreak requires school shutdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston suspended all in-person classes Thursday to make sure the campus is prepared in case the outbreak of the novel coronavirus requires CofC to close campus.
The college is scheduled to go on spring break next week.
In-person classes will be suspended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday, but there are some exceptions for previously scheduled exams, fieldwork and lab work.
The Citadel is still operating on regular class schedules Thursday, but is expected to go on spring break next week as well.
Charleston Southern, which is currently on spring break, announced it will conduct all classes online starting Monday. Administrators are encouraging students who can reasonably stay home during this period to do so.
Many schools around the state are currently on spring break right now and have extended their spring breaks through next week. This includes Claflin University, the University of South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and S-C State.
The University of South Carolina announced that after next week, all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings will be suspended and move to virtual instruction.
