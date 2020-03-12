Fairey’s Walkoff Single in 11th Inning Lifts No. 19 Tigers Over Eagles 3-2

In the ninth inning, Bryar Hawkins hit a one-out single and pinch-runner Sam Hall advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Davis Sharpe reached on an infield single and Hall scored on the play on the errant throw to first base. In the 11th inning, Henderson lined a one-out double and advanced to third base on Kier Meredith's single. After an intentional walk and a strikeout, Fairey ripped a line drive over Cale Gibson's head in right field to score Henderson for the winning run.