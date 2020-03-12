Late Rally Pushes Richmond Past CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After leading for the first seven innings, Charleston Southern (7-12) was unable to stop a late rally from Richmond (5-12), who won Wednesday afternoon’s game 14-7
CSU took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Reid Hardwick got things started with a double that was followed by a double from Ryan Rizk that brought Hardwick home. Rizk later scored on a wild pitch, and the Bucs added another run on Connor Aldrich's RBI groundout.
The Spiders got one back in the third, but CSU took the three-run advantage back in their half of the third after Kyle Sandstrom tripled and later scored on a groundout. The Bucs took their largest lead of the day in the fourth when Kyle Horton's sacrifice fly gave CSU the 5-1 advantage.
Richmond slowly mounted a comeback plating two in the sixth and one in the seventh to bring them within one run, but then rallied for four runs in the eighth to take the lead and six in the ninth to try and put the game out of reach. The Spiders totaled ten runs on six hits in the eighth and ninth innings combined to rally past CSU.
Jarrad DeLarso (1-1) got the win for Richmond, pitching one and one third hitless innings.
Lucas Ford (0-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching one third of an inning and allowing four runs on one hit and two walks.
James Hulbert (2) picked up the save for the Spiders, pitching two innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on a hit and striking out two
News & Notes
- Kyle Sandstrom reached base in his 10th straight game, and Ryan Rizk reached in his ninth.
- Sandstrom finished with three hits, his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season
- Reid Hardwick extended his hitting streak to five games
Up Next
The Bucs will open up conference play this weekend at Nielsen Field. CSU plays host to Campbell in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 13th at 6:00pm.