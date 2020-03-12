Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

GEORGIA LEGISLATURE
Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are set to meet Thursday for the 28th legislative day of the year, known as Crossover Day. It’s a midsession deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the year. The state House is set to consider a full slate of legislation including a bill that would prohibit commercial power plants from burning types of chemically treated railroad ties. The state Senate’s calendar includes a bill that would give county election officials discretion over the number of voting machines they’ll need for certain elections.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Savannah St. Pat's parade scrapped; Georgia virus cases rise
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officals in Savannah, Georgia, have called off the city’s 196-year-old St. Patrick’s Day parade amid concerns about the new coronavirus. Mayor Van Johnson said Wednesday the decision was made to protect public health, but he acknowledged it would be unpopular with many. The March 17 parade has ballooned into a massive street party that’s Savannah’s most profitable tourism draw. The number of people in Georgia testing positive for COVID-19 jumped to 31 on Wednesday, , though some tests have yet to be confirmed by the CDC. At the Georgia Capitol, Gov. Brian Kemp took the extraordinary step of asking state lawmakers to approve $100 million in additional funding to help the state combat the virus.
DRUG CARTEL RAIDS
AP Exclusive: Inside massive DEA raid targeting drug cartel
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Federal agents fanned out across the United States in early morning raids Wednesday aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. More than 650 people have been arrested, more than 15,000 kilos of meth has been seized and nearly $20 million has been taken by authorities. For the U.S, combating Mexico’s fastest-growing and most violent gang is a top priority. Law enforcement officials believe the gang has drug distribution hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. And it's believed to have a presence in 24 of Mexico’s 32 states.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Georgia county punished for ditching voting machines
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's State Election Board voted to punish election officials in one county for their decision not to use the state's new voting machines for the presidential primary. As part of that decision Wednesday, the board also ordered Athens-Clarke County to start using the machines. The county's Board of Elections voted 3-2 last week to use hand-marked ballots rather than the state's new voting machines for the presidential primary. County board officials said it would be difficult to protect ballot secrecy with the new machines. They also said they could not ensure sufficient monitoring to prevent tampering.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ST.-PATRICK'S-DAY
St. Patrick's Day parades nixed, from New York to Dublin
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns. The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection. The New York parade honoring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. St. Patrick’s Day parades in some other big cities, including Chicago, Boston and even the Irish capital of Dublin, were called off earlier.
AP-GA-XGR-GAMBLING-GEORGIA
Georgia House panel wants voters to have say on gambling
ATLANTA (AP) — A proposal to give Georgia voters a say in whether to allow casinos and other forms of gambling in the state has passed a state House committee. The Resolution would ask voters whether the state Constitution should be amended to allow “all forms of betting, bingo games, raffles, and gambling” and create the Georgia Gaming Commission. The legislation was approved by the House Regulated Industries Committee on Wednesday. It could soon move to the full House for debate, though it faces a tight timeline to advance. Thursday marks a legislative deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other.
IMMIGRATION COURT-CHILDREN
More children face immigration judges through video screens
ATLANTA (AP) — Technical difficulties caused delays and snarled the beginning of the Trump administration's expansion of video courts to process the immigration claims of children in U.S. government custody. The U.S. this week started having immigrant children held in Houston appear before a judge based in Atlanta, in what advocates say is a pilot that could portend a nationwide expansion of video hearings for kids. While the government would not confirm its plans, advocates warned of a greater burden being placed on detained immigrant children, many of whom are not yet teenagers and don’t have guaranteed access to an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Worker at Georgia Waffle House tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Company officials say a worker at a Georgia Waffle House tested positive for COVID-19, prompting co-workers to quarantine themselves in their homes. Waffle House said in a statement Tuesday that none of the co-workers from the restaurant in the Canton area have shown any signs of illness. Meanwhile, five more people in Georgia have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as disease fears spread to school districts and the Georgia Capitol. A total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive. Some tests have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.