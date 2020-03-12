LIST: Some S.C. universities, colleges extend spring break, announce schedule changes

The Citadel has contacted the remaining 23 cadets and students studying abroad and asked to return to their homes in the U.S. That group includes 16 cadets at The American College of Greece which confirmed that a student there (not from The Citadel) has tested positive for COVID-19. TACG and health officials are working to determine any possible exposures, and working on arrangements to assist in the departure of the cadets. All will be able to complete their coursework online.