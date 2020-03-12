Lowcountry gyms taking precautions against coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Businesses around the Lowcountry are taking precautions against the coronavirus.
Local gyms are making sure they’re keeping their facilities clean.
Cody Cooper is the owner of Grit Box Fitness, and says they’re adding new hand sanitizer stations around the gym and they’re keeping disinfecting wipes around at all times.
“For our gear we are making sure we’re disinfecting everything in between classes,”Cooper said. “We’re kind of re-teaching our staff and making sure everyone is up to speed and just increasing opportunities to be more sanitary.”
Instead of giving out "high-fives" to members after class, Cooper says he's having some fun with it by touching elbows with people instead.
He wants to encourage people to live their normal lives, but also be a little extra cautious.
“This is really going to kind of change the way people go about their every day lives, even after this has passed people are going to be more aware of these things,” Copper said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.