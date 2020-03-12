Man sentenced in Dorchester County bank robbery after guilty pleas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man convicted in the armed robbery of a bank in February 2019 has been sentenced in Dorchester County.
Curtis Jefferson was sentenced to 30 years, suspended to 25 years in prison and five years of probation.
Jefferson pleaded guilty to armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and entering a bank with intent to steal.
The First Circuit Solicitors Office says Jefferson entered the Ameris Bank on Trolley Road in February 2019, handed the clerk a note, and was able to leave with a large sum of cash. The day before the robbery, Jefferson entered the Ameris Bank and a number of other financial institutions in order to canvas the locations.
Law enforcement was able to identify him through facial recognition software, prosecutors say. A K9 officer tracked him back to a nearby apartment community where he lived.
A search warrant of his phone showed that Jefferson had spent time googling “how to rob a bank” and “best time to rob a bank.” When he was arrested, Jefferson was found with over a gram of fentanyl on his person.
Jefferson is also responsible for a 2010 armed robbery of the Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant in North Charleston. He was identified by DNA at the scene.
Jefferson was previously convicted of a 2012 armed robbery in Charleston County.
