Man sentenced in Mount Pleasant worship leader’s killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused in the killing of a Mount Pleasant worship leader and shooting that man's father has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.
DeQuintez Gadsden was sentenced to 20 years, but the judge suspended the sentence to 10 years in prison and five years on probation.
Gadsden faced charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 23, 2018, at a home in North Charleston where Bryan Cooke, 41, and his father, Michael Cooke, were shot multiple times while working on a home renovation project for veterans in need.
Investigators later determined two younger high-school age males were in the area at the time of the shooting and viewed surveillance footage of the students entering the campus of Greg Mathis Charter High School at approximately 11:07 a.m., a short time after the shooting, an affidavit stated.
Both victims were pastors at Life Community Church. Bryan Cooke was worship pastor at the church and also owned his own landscaping company, his obituary stated. Michael Cooke is the church’s pastor.
Police say Gadsden and another man, Aaron White, went to the Martipan Avenue home in North Charleston to try to rob someone. Investigators said they did not believe the Cookes were specifically targeted and were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
He pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, violent second-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is serving a life sentence.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.