Mount Pleasant ends contract with controversial law firm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mt. Pleasant town council is ending their contract with the town’s controversial law firm.
This is the same law firm that sued Live 5 News and two other news organizations to stop the release of an unredacted police report. The contract has some stipulations.
There’s a clause that calls for the town to give the law firm six months notice. That means taxpayers will be paying the firm of Hinchey, Murray and Pagliarini for the next six months.
The vote was taken Tuesday night after an executive session. The vote to exit the contract was 6-3.
Council members Tom O’Rourke, Gary Santos and Howard Chapman voted no. The council voted to hire an attorney who will become a town employee.
The Hinchey law firm has been involved in controversy. Last year Live 5 News requested a police report involving a bullying incident at Cario Middle School.
A town official was mentioned in the report.
However the town, at the direction of the law firm sent us a redacted report covering up the town official's name.
The town sued Live 5 News, the Post and Courier and The Charleston City Paper to seek a ruling on the release of the report.
In July 2019 a judge ruled in the town's favor.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura saie under the contract the Hinchey Law Firm will receive a severance payout in the range of $250,000 if the payout is not negotiated down.
Julia Copeland, an attorney for the Hinchey Law Firm said they are pleased and privileged to continue their successful representation of the town for the next six months.
