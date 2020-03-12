MUSC sets up drive-through specimen collection site for novel coronavirus testing

“This is a very innovative use of technology to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and I am incredibly proud of our MUSC Health care team for working so hard and quickly to make this option available,” MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley said. “We are considering additional locations throughout the Tri-county area and our statewide system, should they be needed. Our state and local partners are in the loop on what we’re doing and seem appreciative of our leadership with this model. We want to do everything we can to think out of the box in terms of how we can help the community during this time.”