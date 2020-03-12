North Charleston cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced Thursday the city will cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party was scheduled for this Saturday in Park Circle.
“It’s something that we look forward to every year I don’t think anybody enjoys it any more than I do,” Summey said in a Facebook video. “But in precaution for the safety of our citizens being in an environment that is close and people breathing all over each other, this is a risk factor and I don’t know if it’s worth us taking that risk.”
Summey said the city is planning to come up with an activity for the summer that could replace this year’s event and help businesses in the area that will suffer loses because of the cancellation.
“We will be doing something in the near future, once we get all of this behind us, so that we can come together as a community and celebrate,” he said.
The event was to have begun at noon this Saturday.
