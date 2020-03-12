Police arrest second man in Coosaw Creek shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston pPolice say a second 18-year-old is facing charges in a Monday morning shooting in the Coosaw Creek subdivision.
Eric Puente-Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday on two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police responded to the shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday in the park in the 4100 block of Club Course Drive.
North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said police found one juvenile victim at an Ashley Phosphate Road gas station and said the second victim, an 18-year-old man, went to Trident Hospital for treatment.
Puente-Gutierrez faced a bond judge Thursday morning, Deckard said.
He was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
