S.C. education officials won’t enforce sex ed ban on same-sex relationships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina judge says the state will not enforce law banning discussions of same-sex relationships in health education classes.
The 1998 Comprehensive Health Education Act prohibited the subject unless within the context of sexually-transmitted diseases.
Civil rights groups last month sued the state, saying the law violated the U.S. Constitution. They also said it led to a hostile classroom climate that fostered bullying of students who aren’t heterosexual.
Federal Judge David Norton signed the order after the plaintiffs and the state agreed that the requirement should not be enforced.
SC Equality Executive Director Jeff Ayers released a statement after the judge signed the agreement calling it a great day in the state.
“LGBTQ students can now feel as if they are equal in schools all across South Carolina and not be treated as inferior any longer,” Ayers said.
Tenth grader Eli Bundy, who is president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, an organization of high school students at a public magnet school in the Charleston County School District, said he was “very excited that this discriminatory law can no longer be enforced” in the state.
“I hope we can continue to work toward a more accepting and equal state-wide community,” Bundy said. “I know how frustrating it can feel to be told by a teacher that they can’t talk about who you are. I’m so grateful that no other South Carolina student will have to go through school feeling like they have been erased.”
The lawsuit, Gender and Sexuality Alliance v. Spearman, alleged a provision of the law violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against LGBTQ students.
The statute prohibited districts from including in their health education any “discussion of alternate sexual lifestyles from heterosexual relationships including, but not limited to, homosexual relationships except in the context of instruction concerning sexually transmitted diseases.”
The agreement states that within 60 days, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will issue a memorandum to all members of the state’s Board of Education and the superintendents of all public school districts in the state. That memo will include a copy of the consent decree and will state that the law can “no longer be enforced, applied, or relied on by any person or entity,” and that direct instruction under the Comprehensive Health and Education Act be designed and implemented without the regulation at the center of the lawsuit.
