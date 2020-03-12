S.C. education officials won’t enforce sex ed ban on same-sex relationships

The agreement states that within 60 days, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will issue a memorandum to all members of the state’s Board of Education and the superintendents of all public school districts in the state. That memo will include a copy of the consent decree and will state that the law can “no longer be enforced, applied, or relied on by any person or entity,” and that direct instruction under the Comprehensive Health and Education Act be designed and implemented without the regulation at the center of the lawsuit.