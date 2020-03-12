Six-Run Sixth Leads Chants to Win Over Deacs

CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers scored six runs in the sixth inning to break open the game on their way to a 10-4 midweek win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chants have now won five-straight over the Demon Deacons and improved to 11-5 on the season. Wake Forest fell to 9-8 with the loss.
Coastal’s offense scored double-digit runs for the eighth time this season, while the defense turned its 22nd double play of the year, tops in all of NCAA Division I baseball.
Junior Alex Gattinelli (2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 runs) hit his fourth home run over the last four games, while redshirt junior Fox Leum (1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, RBI, 2 runs) belted his first career home run as a Chant.
Freshman Cooper Weiss (3-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 runs, SB) recorded a game-high three base hits, while fellow first-year Chants Zack Beach (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, run) and Makenzie Pate (2-for-5, RBI, run, SB) each had two base knocks in the win.
Wake Forest had three players with two hits apiece in Michael Turconi (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, run), DJ Poteet (2-for-5, RBI), and William Simoneit (2-for-4, run), while Shane Muntz (1-for-4) added a solo home run in the loss.
Coastal starting pitcher Casey Green had a strong outing, as the freshman righty allowed just one run, on three hits and struck out four over 3.0 innings of work.
However, the win went to redshirt-senior Scott Kobos (1-3), as the lefty fanned four batters over 2.0-scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Fellow Coastal pitchers Josh Jarman (1.0 IP), Alaska Abney (1.0 IP, BB), and Shaddon Peavyhouse (1.0 IP, 1 hit) all threw a scoreless inning as well.
The Demon Deacons used six pitchers on the night with Cole McNamee (0-2) getting handed the loss. He entered the game tied at 4-4 in the sixth and gave up three runs on one hit and two walks and did not record an out.
Coastal took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Eric Brown and Weiss lined back-to-back bases-loaded singles to drive in back-to-back runs.
After Wake Forest scored a run in the third on a Poteet RBI single and three more runs in the top of the fourth on a Muntz solo home run and a two-run double off the bat of Turconi, the Chants plated two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth on a Leum home run and a Morgan Hyde RBI single to knot the game up at 4-4.
The home team retook the lead in the sixth on a Gattinelli home run to left field and did not look back, tacking on five more runs in the frame.
Following back-to-back walks, Weiss laid down a bunt with the attempt to move both runners up. However, as Weiss legged out the bunt for a hit, the throw got away from the first baseman which allowed Leum to score from third on the play.
Beach then ripped a double off the center-field wall to score Brown and Weiss to put the home team on top at 8-4.
CCU was not done there, as two batters later, Pate hit an RBI single to shortstop to plate Beach, moved up to second on a stolen base and then advanced to third on a Scott McKeon infield hit to put runners on the corner.
Nick Lucky capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Pate from third and put the Chants in front by six at 10-4 with three innings to play.
Jarman pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, while Abney pitched around a one-out walk in the eighth. Peavyhouse closed the game out, pitching around an infield hit and a Coastal throwing error in the ninth to keep the final score at 10-4 in favor of the Chants.
The Chants (11-5) will open up Sun Belt Conference play this weekend, March 13-15, at Louisiana (8-9). First pitch on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET. It will be the fourth-straight season in which the Chants will open up conference play on the road.