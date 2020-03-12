Volvo Car Open canceled due to coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Volvo Car Open has been canceled due to concerns with coronavirus.
Officials announced on Thursday that the event, scheduled for April 4 - 12, is not moving forward.
According to a statement by organizers, there many factors that led to the decision including: the worldwide concern over coronavirus, the decision to cancel the Miami Open and the travel advisory issued by the WTA tour for players based upon travel restrictions for Europe.
Organizers said they are now offering ticket holders a full refund or credit to the next Volvo Car Open.
"This decision has been made for the health and safety of our players, employees, volunteers, fans, partners and everyone associated with the Volvo Car Open,” organizers said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.