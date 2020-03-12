2020 Volvo Car Open Will Not Take Place As Scheduled in April

“The team here at the Volvo Car Open, which includes staff, partners, sponsors and more than 300 volunteers, is absolutely devastated that we had to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open,” said Bob Moran, President and Tournament Director for the Volvo Car Open. “We took time today to understand all of our options, one of which was playing without fans as we know the players who were still in the United States wanted to play. It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible. The health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible virus and hoping for a quick recovery across the globe.”