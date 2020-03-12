Warm end to work week to be followed by weekend cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next couple of days before cooling down for the weekend. A backdoor cold front will slide through Saturday morning dropping the temperatures for the weekend and bringing a chance of rain. Highs will drop from the 80s today and tomorrow into the 60s for the weekend. There is some uncertainty over just how cool it will get Sunday and Monday before warming back up for the middle of next week.