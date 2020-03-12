What you need to know about handwashing

ATLANTA (Gray News) – America’s growing coronavirus outbreak has put a premium on good hygiene, especially handwashing.
Doctors and scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s one of the most important things we can do during the pandemic.
“Regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others,” the CDC says.
“It’s quick, it’s simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick. Handwashing is a win for everyone, except the germs.”
Here are some clean-hands tips from the CDC you should keep in mind to help you stay healthy.
Germs can get onto your hands and items you touch throughout the day. When your hands may be dirty, it’s best to wash with soap and water to remove whatever germs and chemicals may be on them.
Either is fine, as long as it’s clean.
Either is fine.
No. Plain soap and water works just as well.
Using soap to wash hands is more effective than using water alone, but if water is all you have, rub your hands together under it and wipe them off with a clean towel or air dry.
When hands are not visibly dirty, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds is most effective.
Yes, germs like to hide under fingernails. Make sure to clean there, too.
Either is fine, but if you’re using a towel, make sure it’s clean.
There isn’t much scientific evidence about this. If you are concerned about getting germs on your hands after you wash them, you can use a paper towel to turn off the faucet or open door handles.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly kill most types of germs on the hands but may not kill certain bacteria and viruses that can cause diarrhea. You should wash your hands before eating or after using the restroom.
