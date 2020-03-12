Windsor, Orlando Skate Past Stingrays, 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cole Ully scored his 12th goal of the season in the third period to start a comeback, but the South Carolina Stingrays (44-14-3-1) were unable to get any closer and fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (27-29-5-1) by a final score of 3-1 on Wednesday night in the final game of the season series between the two clubs at the Amway Center.