Carnival Cruise Line adds new health screening questions for passengers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival Cruise Line passengers will now face questions about their age and health before they will be allowed to board.
The cruise line confirmed Friday it is now asking guests if they are age 70 or older, if they have been hospitalized in the past two months or if they have a history of chronic or severe medical conditions, Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
The CDC defines chronic conditions as an illness persisting for a long time or constantly recurring, such as diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease. Additional severe medical conditions include: suppressed immunity (active cancer, taking steroids) or if the person requires oxygen for any reason.
“Guests with chronic or severe medical conditions will not be allowed to sail,” Gulliksen said. “Additionally, guests 70 years of age or older will not be allowed to sail unless they have a letter from their physician confirming they are fit.”
The company’s website states hand sanitizers are being made available for all staff and passengers. Cruise terminals are cleaned thoroughly before the next embarkation day and all guest and crew buses providing transportation to the terminals are being sanitized after every trip.
The site states certain guests may be subject to additional screening. Those guests include those traveling from or through Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan in the last 20 days.
Those who have been to or traveled through China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan or Singapore in the last 20 days or those who have been in contact with another person diagnosed with or tested for COVID-19 are not being allowed to sail on Carnival ships, the site states.
Meanwhile, the city of Charleston addressed concerns it received about cruise ships being allowed to load and unload passengers from the Port of Charleston.
“Put plainly, the port at Charleston is a state port, not a city port, and the state of South Carolina has all legal authority regarding cruise ship arrivals and departures,” the city said on its website.
City leaders say Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has communicated our concerns about cruise ships to the director of the State Ports Authority and will continue to do so.
The Carnival Cruise Ship Sunshine arrived Thursday morning in Charleston with 3,000 passengers aboard. Cruise line officials said no mass screenings were planned. A spokesperson for the cruise line did not directly answer a question about whether anyone on the ship was reported to be showing signs of illness, only saying they were not aware of anything “that would impact the ship’s arrival.”
The ship left Charleston Thursday evening with another 3,000 aboard.
