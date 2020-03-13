Catholic Diocese of Charleston says Masses this weekend should go on as planned

1. Stay home if you are sick. 2. Wash your hands often with soap and water. 3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. 4. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. 5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 6. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue away. If tissues are not available, cough or sneeze into your sleeve.