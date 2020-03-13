Charleston Black Expo, Taste of Black Charleston to carry on as planned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of of the annual Taste of Black Charleston and Charleston Black Expo confirmed both events will still run as scheduled.
But Darrin Thomas said his events will use the opportunity to educate the public on precautionary measures against the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Representatives from Black Expo partner MUSC Health will be present to share information on prevention as well as how to to access their virtual healthcare, Thomas said.
“The staff and management of Black Expo along with the North Charleston Convention Center have employed additional health/safety measures of multiple sanitizing stations at the entrance as well as throughout the venue,” Thomas said in a statement Thursday. The same measures, he said, will be included at the “Taste of Black Charleston” to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
“Persons with low immune systems, already under the weather or symptoms of respiratory illness are asked not to attend,” Thomas said.
The 9th annual Taste of Black Charleston features Chef Dorian Hunter, winner of MasterChef season 10. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Exchange Hall at Ladson Exchange Park.
The 2020 Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center Saturday.
