Charleston police using alternate call response amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officials say they will be using an alternate call response plan in an attempt to limit the number of contacts for its employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say until further notice, officers may respond to complaints of nonviolent incidents that have occurred in the past with a telephone call to the complainant.
“Incident reports can still be written and follow-up investigations, where necessary, will still occur,” CPD officials said."Examples of calls that citizens are likely to hear back from an officer on the phone are thefts or vandalisms that occurred earlier."
Police say supervisors will always be available to review the information provided by the caller to determine if a physical response is required.
“As always, The Charleston Police Department will continue to ensure the safety of our community through proactive patrol and rapid response to in-progress criminal activity,” CPD officials said."The procedure for citizens remains unchanged. Always call 911 if there is an emergency situation. If it is a non-emergency, please call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200."
