DHEC investigating new case of coronavirus in South Carolina

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved some private labs in South Carolina to also conduct CDC-approved testing for COVID-19. These labs are required to report positive cases of the virus to DHEC. Reporting of positive results will be delayed from that of tests performed by DHEC. DHEC will continue to update the public as positive cases are either conducted by the state’s Public Health Laboratory or as the cases are reported to DHEC by private labs.