DNR joins search for missing Pawleys Island Planning Commission chair

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Natural Resources will join the search on Friday for a missing Pawleys Island man.
Jimmy McCants, 84, has not been seen or heard from since Monday after he told his wife he was going to run errands.
Authorities found his silver Ford Explorer parked between the bridges on U.S. 17 north of Georgetown hours later.
DNR’s specialized air and water units will help the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office eliminate specific areas of interest in the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers.
The sheriff’s office, Midway Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard have used boats, drones and helicopters during the search for McCants.
The town of Pawleys Island lists McCants as the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission whose term is set to expire November 2020.
He is 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.