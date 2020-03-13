Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons worked out in front of representatives for all 32 NFL teams at the school's annual pro day. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia were among those who turned out to watch Simmons and Clemson's other highly regarded junior prospects including receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell. Simmons is a 6-foot-4, 229-pound defender who became Clemson's first Butkus Award winner this past season. He led the Tigers in tackles, stops behind the line of scrimmage, sacks and pass breakups as he routinely lined up at different spots.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR will both race this weekend without spectators over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.