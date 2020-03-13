Here’s how Lowcountry school districts are dealing with the COVID-19-related school closures

Although we cannot replace the value of traditional instruction that provides for direct student and teacher interaction with eLearning, we know that continued instruction is important and ask that our stakeholders trust and support our very capable educators as they adjust to their modified teaching and learning model. We recognize this is a huge undertaking and will require tremendous effort from all; however, BCSD is resilient and recognizes the call for demonstrating adaptability and critical thinking to provide the best possible experience for our students. If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to an individual circumstance, we ask that you communicate that to your child’s teacher / school.