Here’s how Lowcountry school districts are dealing with the COVID-19-related school closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday he was ordering the closure of the state’s K-12 schools, colleges, and universities through at least March 31.
Lowcountry school districts have been monitoring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and say they have been following guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Now that the schools have been closed for at least the rest of March, here’s how each Lowcountry district is planning to address concerns.
All Charleston County School District schools and offices will be closed to students beginning Monday until March 31.
All school-related activities and travel, including before and after school programs, are canceled.
All district staff members are requested to report to work Monda and as needed Tuesday in order to make preparations for the closure.
The Charleston County School District Office of Nutrition Services will be offering a drive-thru “Grab & Go” Style Meal Service consisting of a breakfast and lunch for students at 15 sites within the Charleston County School District.
Any district student can pick-up a meal from any of the sites below. The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:
- Carolina Voyager Charter
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science
- Charleston County School of the Arts
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Goodwin Elementary School
- Harborview Elementary School
- Haut Gap Middle School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Laing Middle School
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- Stall High School
Schools in Berkeley County will be closed through at least March 31.
All district employees are to report to their location Monday and Tuesday at 8 a.m. and should plan to work the number of hours per day as stated in his or her job description to prepare for the extended school closure. Information concerning the need for additional work days and schedules will be forthcoming.
All after school activities and sporting events are canceled until further notice and information concerning rescheduling will be released when it becomes available.
Additionally, all before and after school daycare programs are canceled until further notice.
All student registration dates will be rescheduled following the return of staff and students.
All field studies and school-related activities are canceled until further notice. This includes all students and adults. There will be no travel in or out-of-state.
The Berkeley County School Board will meet in an emergency called meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom to consider necessary authorizations for a response to COVID-19.
While eLearning has been designed and utilized as a make-up day tool, as an active participant in the state‘s eLearning pilot, BCSD is uniquely prepared to modify our eLearning plans to continue offering instruction to our students. As a part of our modified, emergency eLearning plan, BCSD students will have the opportunity to participate in instruction from home with provided materials, and teachers will be available to support students during his/her regular school schedule.
Please do not expect to receive any instructional materials or assignments for eLearning from your child’s teacher until Wednesday.
BCSD school leaders and teachers will communicate with students and parents regarding how they can be contacted during school hours to support student learning. For example, some teachers may choose email for this communication and others may prefer Google Classroom. The support format a child’s school and/or teacher will be using will be communicated to parents and guardians via phone calls, emails, and/or social media. Our school leaders and teachers will contact parents/guardians and provide further guidance on expectations as soon as plans for instruction are finalized.
This modified, emergency eLearning experience does require that students in grades 1-12 have a Chromebook device checked out with a power adapter. Due to Friday being an eLearning day, we anticipate that the majority of the students have a school-issued electronic device. If your child does not have his/her school-issued electronic device and power adapter, please contact your child’s teacher or the school’s front office tomorrow, Monday, March 16 to receive information regarding how to check out a device. Parents will remain outside while the school follows the protocol for device check-out.
Although we cannot replace the value of traditional instruction that provides for direct student and teacher interaction with eLearning, we know that continued instruction is important and ask that our stakeholders trust and support our very capable educators as they adjust to their modified teaching and learning model. We recognize this is a huge undertaking and will require tremendous effort from all; however, BCSD is resilient and recognizes the call for demonstrating adaptability and critical thinking to provide the best possible experience for our students. If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to an individual circumstance, we ask that you communicate that to your child’s teacher / school.
Berkeley County Schools say they will be providing hot lunch and a snack at no cost to children 18 years old and younger.A drive through pick up service will be set up starting Monday at the locations below. The locations will be open from 11 am until Noon, Monday through Friday.
Students will not be permitted to enter the building or eat on site. This is open to all Berkeley County children.
Click here for a list of locations.
Schools in Dorchester School District Two will be closed through at least March 31.
This will include the cancellation of extended day programs and all extracurricular activities until further notice. Specific information on schools resuming operations will be communicated to families and staff in accordance with orders from the Governor.
All Dorchester School District two employees should report to their schools or work sites on Monday and Tuesday for teacher workdays to prepare for the school closure. Regular work hours will be followed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In the next few days, schools will provide information to families regarding long-distance learning plans and resources for students as well as food service for students who qualify during this extended closure.
Over the course of the next few weeks, Dorchester District Two will continue to communicate information and updates to families and staff through our websites and social media. The wellbeing of our families and employees is always a priority, particularly at this difficult time.
Dorchester County School District 4 schools will be closed through at least March 31.
There was no immediate word from the district on plans for possible teacher workdays, remote learning or meals for students.
Beaufort County School District schools will be closed through at least March 31.
There was no immediate word from the district on plans for possible teacher workdays, remote learning or meals for students.
From Monday through March 31, all Colleton County schools will be closed to students.
In order to prepare distance learning opportunities for our students, and to prepare our district facilities for closure, Colleton County School District will be open to all staff Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The district will be providing distance learning opportunities, and breakfast/lunch opportunities, during this closure.
More information will be released through our district and school websites, phone dialers, statements and local media as soon as possible.
Georgetown County School District schools will be closed through at least March 31.
There was no immediate word from the district on plans for possible teacher workdays, remote learning or meals for students.
Williamsburg County School District schools will be closed through at least March 31.
There was no immediate word from the district on plans for possible teacher workdays, remote learning or meals for students.
South Carolina announced two additional cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the total number to 12. Six of those cases are confirmed by the CDC while the remaining six are still awaiting confirmation.
DHEC said included in that number was one new case in Kershaw County and a new possible case in Lancaster County. These two new cases make eight total in Kershaw County, two in Lancaster County, one in Charleston County and one in Spartanburg County.
The new presumptive case from Lancaster County is a household contact, a family member or close friend, of a previous case. He was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home.
The new presumptive case from Kershaw County is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation. DHEC say they are working working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.
DHEC has tested a total of 87 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases.
Gov. Henry McMaster asked lawmakers to release $45 million to state health officials as soon as possible for respond to the virus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.