Judge denies bond for man acused of crashing into home, killing woman inside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge Friday denied bond on for a man arrested in connection with a February accident that left a North Charleston woman dead.
Dominique R. Carter faces multiple charges including reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving under suspension, according to jail records. Records show Carter also has charges with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for failure to stop for blue lights and hit-and-run with minor personal injury.
At a Friday morning bond hearing, the judge set bail for some lesser charges, but denied it for the charges of hit and run involving death and reckless homicide.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Carter Thursday in connection with the Feb. 8 crash on Attaway Street.
Troopers say Carter was driving a 2008 Buick when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the front of the home.
The coroner’s office said 49-year-old Stacey Greer Rowlett died in the crash.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said after the crash, Carter immediately ran from the scene.
He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
