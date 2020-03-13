Lowcountry hardware stores running out of masks amid coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As stores across the country run low on supplies due to the coronavirus, Lowcountry hardware stores are running out of respirators and dust masks.
The safety equipment is designed for people like contractors, painters, or mosquito control workers.
Ever since the coronavirus became a global epidemic, it seems like people are trying to protect themselves in any way they can.
Calvin Rhoney is the owner of Lowcountry Ace Hardware in Ladson.
He says the store has run out of the masks and manufacturers say they’re all back-ordered.
“When you have a commodity that’s being asked for by the entire country the manufacturers just aren’t geared up for that right now,” Rhoney said.
The short supply is also causing problems for people in trade industries.
Bobbi Mullis is the owner of USA Services Lawn & Mosquito Control. Her company offers full-service landscaping, lawn, and mosquito control.
She says she usually orders two types of masks for her job in January, but they were completely sold out.
“We use the N95 respirators to keep dust, leaves, and pollen out of our lungs and it helps us stay healthy,” Mullis said. “We also work with respirators with the P100 cartridges, and that is for mosquito control.”
Mullis says she’s been able to get a few masks here and there with the help of her clients, but she’s asking people to be more mindful next time they’re at the store.
“I can’t really tell people not to be fearful of something they don’t know or none of us understand, but you just need to make sure there’s enough for everyone,” she says.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend face masks for people who are not sick unless they are caring for someone who is sick.
On their website the FDA states, “For the general American public, there is no added health benefit to wear a respiratory protective device (such as an N95 respirator), and the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.”
