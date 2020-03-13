Lowcountry meal delivery organization ready to help people on medical quarantine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization delivering meals to people who are home-bound say they are ready to support those facing quarantine with novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves meals to more than 300 people a day. They expect that number to rise in the next few months as more people may need to stay home.
“It’s new and it’s not new. This is what we do every day,” East Cooper Meals on Wheels President George Roberts said. “We’ve got people for 14 days required to be in their homes and not out in the general population. We’ve got 21 routes delivering in our service area. We’re probably passing by their homes or their apartments on a daily basis anyway.”
The Center for Disease control says older adults are at a higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.
Gloria Kroll, 85, stays mostly inside and has been a part of the Meals on Wheels program for years.
“I don’t know what I’d do without them,” Kroll said.
She says she’s paying close attention to the spread of the novel virus.
“I’m doing what I have to do,” Kroll said. “I never go out to come in contact with other people.”
George Durney has been a volunteer for 11 years. He said now is the perfect time for volunteers to step up and help senior citizens and anyone else impacted by quarantine.
“During this period where we’re obviously going to expect an increase, any support that they can give by going to East Cooper Meals on Wheels and donating would obviously be greatly appreciated,” Durney said.
Here are the qualifications for signing up for the East Cooper Meals on Wheels program:
- Homebound and experiencing difficulties with preparing or procuring food
- Adults of any age and any income
- Must reside in one of the following zip codes—29464, 29466, 29492, 29451, or 29482
- Short-term or Long-term needs
Those who qualify can reach out to rhamilton@ecmow.org or call 843-881-9350.
Charleston area and Summerville Meals on Wheels programs have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.