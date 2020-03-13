The Masters, ANWA, and Drive, Chip, and Putt will be postponed because of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the postponement of all events related to the Masters because of concerns about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decide at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals,” Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement Friday morning.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
As recently as March 4, the ANGC said they would continue on with all events related to the golf club, including the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip, and Putt, and the Masters itself.
ANGC has continued to monitor the situation with the help of local, state, and federal officials.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised the ANGC’s decision.
CBS Sports also tweeted a statement, supporting ANGC's decision.
“We are fully supportive of Augusta National’s decision to postpone this year’s Masters Tournament. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners at Augusta National as we prioritize the health and well-being of everyone involved," the statement said.
The Masters was last outright cancelled by the ANGC in 1943, 1944, and 1945 because of World War II.
The news comes after the PGA Tour moved to cancel The Players Championship on Thursday and any other tournament over the next several weeks.
