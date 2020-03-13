McMaster to declare state of emergency, order Lancaster, Kershaw County schools to close

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference for Friday afternoon when he will declare a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a release from his office.
Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, McMaster’s order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days.
Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.
Additional actions to be included in the governor's executive order:
- All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour
- Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately
- DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations
- State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately
- The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
