No Lowcountry school districts have canceled classes, but they’re monitoring the coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While some colleges and universities across South Carolina have extended spring break or moved to online learning, classes at Lowcountry primary and secondary schools are still on.
As of Friday morning, no Lowcountry school district has announced plans to close.
But districts say they are closely monitoring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for guidance. Some districts have announced changes about planned field trips.
So far, neither DHEC nor the South Carolina Department of Education has recommended closing schools.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website states all CCSD schools’ out-of-country field trips are canceled for students and staff. By extension, all out-of-country district-sponsored travel for students and staff is being canceled.
CCSD schools will not schedule any new field trips of any kind, regardless of location.
CCSD staff should not schedule any new out-of-state travel. District officials say training required for staff certification will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
All previously scheduled out-of-state and in-state field trips are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
These restrictions apply to all district staff and all district students.
The district has also enacted multiple preventative actions:
- School soap dispensers are being checked 3 times each day and refilled as needed.
- Daily disinfection of all high-touch surfaces and areas is being done nightly.
- All buses are being disinfected daily as a standard procedure by transportation staff.
- Hand sanitizers (wall-mounted) are being installed in all schools’ common spaces.
- Hand sanitizer centralized pump refill stations will be delivered to all schools next week.
- School nurses are assessing temperature and respiratory symptoms of students and staff and documenting information for DHEC.
- Glo Germ kits have been distributed to all schools to emphasize good hand-washing techniques and germ prevention.
The district’s spring break is scheduled for April 6-10.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website states it is encouraging staff members, students and visitors to our schools to practice respiratory etiquette to include:
- Covering the nose/mouth when coughing or sneezing
- Avoiding frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth
- Immediately disposing of soiled tissues and changing/covering clothing that may be contaminated with mucus.
The district is continuing to promote proper handwashing steps and techniques.
Cleaning agents used in Berkeley County School District schools are effective against COVID-19. The district stays it is comprehensively cleaning schools and buses to prevent the spread of harmful viruses.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
“While this is an evolving situation, we want to assure our parents and staff that the school district has been preparing and planning," the district’s website states. District leadership meets regularly to review new information and any courses of action that might be necessary.”
The registered nursing staff present in all district schools are reinforcing the preventative measures and practices included in DHEC recommendations for any respiratory illness including the flu:
- Promote handwashing (should be done frequently for at least 20 seconds with SOAP and WATER) and/or use of alcohol-based hand rub
- Remind students of respiratory etiquette (covering mouth and nose, discarding tissues when used, washing hands after using tissues
- Communicate regularly that students and staff need to stay at home when ill and not return to school until they are symptom-free. DHEC has advised that MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians. Anyone experiencing symptoms can visit MUSC.care and use the promo code COVID19 and be screened without having to leave your home.
- Enforce regular cleaning and sanitizing of commonly touched surfaces. School custodial staff will continue to wipe down frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, table surfaces, water fountains, and bathrooms with disinfectants.
Upcoming field trips and activities in district schools are continuing, the district says.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website states it is encouraging the following practices based on DHEC recommendations:
- Staying home when sick
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth
- No hugging or shaking hands
- Cough or sneeze into the elbow or use a tissue and discard in the trash
- Clean and disinfect classrooms, hallways, office areas and restrooms daily
- If a student or staff member becomes ill with flu-like symptoms, go to the school nurse. The nurse will execute standard medical procedures.
- Parents are reminded that if your child has a fever, do not send him or her to school.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district said Thursday a Beaufort High School employee who was tested on Tuesday for COVID-19 received the results and they were negative. The employee does not have COVID-19 and will return to work once clearance from a medical professional has been provided.
The district is postponing non-essential out-of-district student trips for the next 30 days. That 30-day postponement window will be reevaluated each week to determine if it should be extended. The district is temporarily suspending all student internships in health care-related settings. This affects 45-50 high school students district-wide who are interning in doctors’ offices and hospitals.
The district is also having conversations with the South Carolina High School League and anticipate some changes to our schedules and events for athletics in the future.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website says it is taking the following actions to help protect our schools from an outbreak:
- Reminding our students and staff members to wash their hands frequently and practice proper respiratory etiquette.
- Asking parents to keep students with respiratory illness symptoms at home.
- Monitoring the number of reported absences at our facilities, and then notifying local health officials if a sudden increase in student or staff absences begins to occur.
- Immediately isolating students and staff members that show symptoms of a respiratory illness, and then sending them to their homes as soon as possible.
- Using hospital-grade disinfectants proven to kill coronavirus and influenza virus to clean our facilities.
- Making sure all schools have antibacterial products on hand for their students and staff members.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website states that while the risk for an outbreak in Georgetown County remains low, the district is taking the following precautionary steps:
- Promoting student handwashing and teaching respiratory etiquette including avoiding frequent touching of the eyes, nose and mouth.
- Enhancing environmental cleaning using products proven effective in killing Coronavirus.
- Bringing in additional custodial staff to increase frequency and depth of cleaning.
- Monitoring absenteeism and notifying local health officials about large increases in student and staff absences.
- Reminding parents to keep students at home who have symptoms of a respiratory illness.
The district also says it is monitoring field trip and athletic event destinations to insure students are not traveling through or to cities experiencing an outbreak.
It is also developing distance learning (e-learning) plans for schools that may be closed in response to a local outbreak.
The district has not announced any class cancellations or school closures.
The district’s website did not have any information about its plans for dealing with COVID-19.
District officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.
South Carolina announced two additional cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the total number to 12. Six of those cases are confirmed by the CDC while the remaining six are still awaiting confirmation.
DHEC said included in that number was one new case in Kershaw County and a new possible case in Lancaster County. These two new cases make eight total in Kershaw County, two in Lancaster County, one in Charleston County and one in Spartanburg County.
The new presumptive case from Lancaster County is a household contact, a family member or close friend, of a previous case. He was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home.
The new presumptive case from Kershaw County is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation. DHEC say they are working working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.
DHEC has tested a total of 87 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases.
Gov. Henry McMaster asked lawmakers to release $45 million to state health officials as soon as possible for respond to the virus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.